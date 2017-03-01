Craig Charles and The Garden launch craft beer and beats festival

British legend Craig Charles and The Garden have launched a brand new festival 'Beats, Beer and Boogaloo', which takes place in Tisno from Thursday 13 - Monday 17 July.

The actor, host and broadcaster - perhaps best known for his role as Lister in the classic comedy Red Dwarf - moonlights as one of UK’s best loved Funk and Soul DJs. The British icon has spent ten years of broadcasting on BBC 6 Music with a primetime Saturday night slot 'The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show'. He'll bring his trunk of funk to the coastal idyll of Tisno, alongside a fusion of craft beers, funky live music and DJs curated by Craig. The festival will also feature boat parties, club nights at party mecca Barbarella's, street food and a carnival procession through the town of Tisno.

The event is the first of its kind in the region, run by the visionary Garden Crew - with Nick and Charlotte Colgan at the helm, the organisers of the pioneering Garden Festival that catalysed the whole festival scene in Croatia. Now, with The Garden Brewery in Zagreb up and running, they're fusing the worlds of craft beer and sun-drenched Adriatic music festivals.

The first round of artists will be unveiled next week.

