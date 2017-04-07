Croatia in top 20 coffee consuming nations

No surprise here: Croatia ranks among the world's largest coffee consumers. Croatians throw back 4.9 kg per capita of coffee a year, putting the country 19th place in the world.

To mark the opening of London Coffee Festival, The Telegraph have mapped the world’s biggest coffee drinking countries with statistics from the International Coffee Organization.

Croatia is famous for running on coffee, a culture it takes incredibly seriously. Hours, afternoons, even whole days are whiled away on smoky terraces, sipping frothy kava. Its fabled coffee culture means Croatia ranks as one of the biggest caffeine fans globally, beating Italy, the UK and even the USA into the top 20.

Nikolina Mimiæ, Time Out

The world’s 20 biggest coffee drinkers



1. Finland – 12kg per capita per year

2. Norway – 9.9

3. Iceland – 9

4. Denmark – 8.7

5. Netherlands – 8.4

6. Sweden – 8.2

7. Switzerland – 7.9

8. Belgium – 6.8

9. Luxembourg – 6.5

10. Canada – 6.2

11. Bosnia and Herzegovina – 6.1

12. Austria – 5.9

13. Italy – 5.8

14. Slovenia – 5.8

15. Brazil – 5.5

16. Germany – 5.5

17. Greece – 5.4

18. France – 5.1

19. Croatia – 4.9

20. Cyprus – 4.8

RECOMMENDED: the best cafes and coffeeshops in Zagreb.