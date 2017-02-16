Dubrovnik's best beachside clubs

Dubrovnik is one of Croatia's swankier seaside resorts, and there's a great selection of beachside hangouts where you can go for a proper pampering. If you like your sundowner on a sunlounger, read our pick of the beachside clubs to laze the day away in style.

Banje Beach Bar

When it comes to splash-out, full-on luxury, Banje Beach Bar is the place. Our pick of Dubrovnik's sea-facing clubs, Banje is in a great location, and guests travel by land and sea to get to here – there’s even a private pier to anchor your dingy, boat or yacht. During the day, this is a superb, seafood-orientated, fine dining Mediterranean restaurant. By night, Banje transforms into a clubby beachside cocktail bar. It's hired for fashion parties – but the place is far from intimidating and prices are reasonable.

Coral Beach Club

Coral Beach Club provides indulgence on a big scale, and unsurprisingly, attracts a very well-heeled crowd. A luxurious beach hangout with kingsize loungers and pools with underwater lighting, they also offer VIP sections for those seeking a more exclusive spot to sink a sundowner.

Buža

On the edge of a crumbly cliff, directly above the sea, Buza Bar is one of Dubrovnik’s more refined beach-bar offerings. To get to Buža – which translates as 'hole' –you squeeze your way through a hole-in-the-wall chink which opens out onto its rocky multi-storey terrace. Tables and chairs are arranged elegantly according to the cliff’s natural jagged arrangement of rocks.