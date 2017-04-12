Line-up revealed for Croatia's first craft beer and funk festival 'Beats, Beer and Boogaloo'

British legend Craig Charles and The Garden have launched a brand new festival 'Beats, Beer and Boogaloo', taking place in Tisno from Thursday 13 - Monday 17 July.

The actor, host and broadcaster - perhaps best known for his role as Lister in the classic comedy Red Dwarf - moonlights as one of UK’s best loved Funk and Soul DJs. The British icon has spent ten years of broadcasting on BBC 6 Music with a primetime Saturday night slot 'The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show'. He'll bring his trunk of funk to the coastal idyll of Tisno, alongside a fusion of craft beers, funky live music and DJs curated by Craig. The festival will also feature boat parties, club nights at party mecca Barbarella's, street food and a carnival procession through the town of Tisno.

The event is the first of its kind in the region, run by the visionary Garden Crew - with Nick and Charlotte Colgan at the helm, the organisers of the pioneering Garden Festival that catalysed the whole festival scene in Croatia. Now, with The Garden Brewery in Zagreb up and running, they're fusing the worlds of craft beer and sun-drenched Adriatic music festivals.

The first names revealed are Hot 8 Brass Band, Geno Washington And The Ram Jam Band, Craig Charles Fantasy Funk Band plus special guest, Amp Fiddler, Craig Charles, Guts (solo/MPC), Kon, Smoove and Turrell, The Haggis Horns, The Reflex, The Allergies, Lack of Afro, The Funk Delegation, Al Kent, Rayko, Pablo Contraband (Disco Deviant), Shaka Loves You, Eddie, Piller, Jackson Tyson Charles, Big Danny Kane, Dean Sunshine Smith, Madnice and Darryl Marsden (Ghetto Child), The Funk Delegation Croatia, Mate Kokic, Nick & Pepi, Nikola Smiljanic Trio and Rolin Humes.

The first breweries announced are London’s Gipsy Hill, Five Points and Magic Rock, Dogma from Serbia and Bevog from Austria who join three from Croatia: Nova Runda, LAB and Zmajska.