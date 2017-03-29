Love International announce boat party line-ups

Last year's inaugural Love International Festival, the successor to the legendary Garden Festival was a big success. It returns to Tisno this summer with an awesome genre-blurring programme of house, disco, funk and techno.

They've just revealed the boat parties taking place on The Argonaughty and Martina. Hosts include Studio Barnhus, Magic Door, Just Jack, Tief, Sunset Soundsystem, Disco Knights and many more across the afternoon and night.

The headliners so far read like a who's who of today's top sonic tastemakers: Ben UFO, The Black Madonna, Craig Richards, Gerd Janson, Heidi, Honey Dijon, Horse Meat Disco, Job Jobse, Jazzanova, Leon Vynehall, Midland, Mood II Swing, Optimo, Palms Trax, Paranoid London, Prosumer, Tim Sweeney, Tony Humphries and Young Marco.

Love International will run from June 28 - July 5 2017, and you can book your ticket here.