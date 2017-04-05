Soundwave Festival announces boat party line-ups

Soundwave, one of Croatia's longest-running summer festivals, have announced the line-ups for this year's boat parties.

13 boat parties have been released for their ninth edition. This year's festival cast includes iconic funk, soul and jazz pioneer Roy Ayers, who'll be joined by the UK's most influential DJ Gilles Peterson. Mercury-nominated trio GoGo Penguin, Yussef Kamaal and Horse Meat Disco all feature on a characteristically eclectic line-up.

Set in legendary festival destination Garden Tisno, boutique festival Soundwave is a heavily dance-influenced affair, but it's also a perfect place to relax and sightsee as well as party until the sun comes up. It's an easy hop by boat to the nearby Kornati islands, a short walk to the pretty fishing village of Tisno and the beach itself is clean, the water cool and clear.

The festival runs from July 27 - 31st, and you can book your tickets here.