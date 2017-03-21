Spring starts with record high temperatures in Croatia

Temperatures are freakishly warm in Croatia right now, with the first official day of spring yesterday reaching sun-drenched, record-breaking highs. According to Croatia Week, temperatures recorded at Grič weather station in Zagreb were recorded at 22°C, the highest ever on 20 March, the date of the Spring Equinox, since records began in 1881.

Even higher temperatures of 23 °C were recorded across Continental Croatia. The weather reached exceptionally warm heights of 24 °C in Karlovac, Sisak and Slunj.

Enjoy this perfect weather while it lasts (may we suggest a rooftop bar, perhaps?) Along the coast, temperatures are hovering around the more modest but still incredibly balmy high-teens this week.

