  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Spring starts with record high temperatures in Croatia

By Time Out contributors Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 10:28am

Spring starts with record high temperatures in Croatia
© Matt Field/Time Out

Temperatures are freakishly warm in Croatia right now, with the first official day of spring yesterday reaching sun-drenched, record-breaking highs. According to Croatia Week, temperatures recorded at Grič weather station in Zagreb were recorded at 22°C, the highest ever on 20 March, the date of the Spring Equinox, since records began in 1881.

Even higher temperatures of 23 °C were recorded across Continental Croatia. The weather reached exceptionally warm heights of 24 °C in Karlovac, Sisak and Slunj. 

 

Enjoy this perfect weather while it lasts (may we suggest a rooftop bar, perhaps?) Along the coast, temperatures are hovering around the more modest but still incredibly balmy high-teens this week.

RECOMMENDED: plan your perfect sunny holiday in Croatia.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out contributors
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest