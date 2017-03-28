Video: it's a puppy paradise on Croatia's first beach for dogs

Going on holiday can be tricky if you're a dog: pet-unfriendly hotels, snooty restaurants, sunbathers scowling when you dry yourself off nearby...

So Croatia's dog beach has got tails wagging. Located in the small coastal town of Crikvenica, the beach has all the usual attractions (crashing waves, sand, sun) without the disdain of other beach-goers, and with added treats: Monty's Beach Bar sells special dog beer and dog ice cream. The (non-alcoholic) beer is called 'Snuffle', and is made of a tempting-sounding blend of meat and malt barley extracts.

Croatia is famed for its stretches of pristine coastline, attracting ever-increasing numbers of tourists. And while you'll see many a pup trotting along local beaches, they're less popular among sunbathers in touristy areas. The dog beach offers a solution to holidaymakers who'd rather not leave their dog at home.

Check out the puppy paradise in this video from Viral Thread.