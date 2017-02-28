Zagreb gets direct flights to Helsinki and Bucharest

Great news for landlopers: new flight routes have been announced from the Croatian capital to Helsinki and Bucharest as part of Zagreb's new terminal expansion, scheduled to open next month. According to EX-YU Aviation, even more destinations will be announced later this week:

'Croatia Airlines will commence services to the capitals of Romania and Finland this summer as part of its planned expansion from Zagreb Airport. Bucharest Henri Coanda Airport and the operator of Helsinki Airport, Finavia, confirmed to EX-YU Aviation News that the Croatian carrier will introduce flights this summer season, with tickets to go on sale this week. Croatia Airlines has never operated scheduled flights to the two cities and faces no direct competition on the two routes. The launch of flights to Helsinki will form part of the airline's push to extend its coverage in northern Europe, with plans to commence operations to Stockholm this summer as well. Interestingly, Air Croatia, a failed 2015 start-up, planned to introduce flights from Zagreb to Bucharest, Helsinki and Stockholm, however, the airline went out of business several weeks following its launch. Croatia Airlines has said it plans to unveil all of its new destinations for 2017 this week.'