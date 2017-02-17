Zagreb prankster turns traffic lights into love-heart symbols

An anonymous prankster has been transforming traffic lights into heart-shaped love symbols using black tape in Zagreb. The hearts started appearing along Zeleni val road the same week as Valentine's day, in a blatantly illegal but potentially romantically-inspired gesture. Whatever the reason, it makes sitting in traffic a bit more bearable. Check out the photo on the facebook group Zakaj Volim Zagreb.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest