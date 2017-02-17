  • Blog
Zagreb prankster turns traffic lights into love-heart symbols

By Time Out contributors Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 2:30pm

Photo from Zakaj Volim Zagreb

An anonymous prankster has been transforming traffic lights into heart-shaped love symbols using black tape in Zagreb. The hearts started appearing along Zeleni val road the same week as Valentine's day, in a blatantly illegal but potentially romantically-inspired gesture. Whatever the reason, it makes sitting in traffic a bit more bearable. Check out the photo on the facebook group Zakaj Volim Zagreb.

