Zagreb's mayor to recreate Rome's famous 'Trevi Fountain' in Radnička cesta

Zagreb's Mayor Milan Bandić has given the go-ahead for a controversial reproduction of Rome's famous 'Trevi Fountain' in Radnička cesta, Zagreb's main business district.

The Trevi Fountain, designed by Italian architect Nicola Salvi and completed by Pietro Bracci, is the largest fountain in Rome and one of the world's most iconic. Standing at 26.3 metres (86 ft) high and 49.15 metres (161.3 ft) wide, flanked by tritons and horses, it's a truly dramatic piece of Baroque architecture. Its wide-screen cinematic beauty has not been lost on filmmakers, appearing in several high-profile productions, including Federico Fellini's classic film La Dolce Vita.

Zagreb's business district Radnička cesta is fast-emerging as a cultural destination in its own right. A busy junction of conference centres, buzzing restaurants, and modern hotels like the Hilton DoubleTree, Bandić hopes the fountain will attract a new breed of tourism to the area.

The reproduction of this iconic fountain is a tasteful homage to Croatian-Italian diplomacy, and an attempt to create yet another a world-beating fountain, tying together classical Roman heritage with Zagreb's modern financial centre. The fountain will be smaller in scale, resplendent with LED-lights and an interactive swimming area. The fountain, scheduled for completion by Autumn 2017, is set to open with a dazzling laser show.