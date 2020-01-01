America's influence on global pop culture is so pervasive that it's easy to feel nostalgia for the old school romance of drive-in cinemas without ever having parked your Chevrolet in one. Well, now's your chance to recreate the American adolescence you never had. Set in the capacious open-space Poligon Kokice, DriveINkino usually screens four films over two weekends during the springtime.

They show a mix of big-name international blockbusters like Black Panther and La La Land, along with Croatian movies such as Ustav Republike Hrvatske (The Constitution).