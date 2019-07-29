Tuškanac Summer Stage
Beautifully positioned summertime outdoor cinema
First opened on July 6, 1954, the Tuškanac Summer Stage was designed by Kazimir Ostrogović, an architect responsible for many significant works in Croatia, including Zagreb City Hall, the Ruđer Bošković Institute building and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture in Zagreb. Beautifully positioned in a deep, man-made amphitheatre, surrounded by trees in this underappreciated area of greenery right in the city centre, it shows blockbusters, world and art house cinema throughout the summer months (weather permitting). Refurbished and reopened in 2012, the cinema holds 700 seats and film screenings start at 9pm or 9.30pm, just as the sun is setting. By the end of the film, the sky above your head should be filled with stars. Entry is usually just 30 kuna, but look out for some of the film festival free screenings which also take place here.
|Venue name:
|Tuškanac Summer Stage
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Dubravkin put 3
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|9pm Mon-Sat (mid June - mid Sept)
|Price:
|£
Pick a date
-
Film
Time Out Croatia presents British Music Film Week: Yesterday
There’s a lot that’s mind-bendingly corny about director Danny Boyle and writer Richard Curtis’s ‘Yesterday’, a peppy ‘what-if?’ musical comedy that imagines a world in which the Beatles never existed. Your ability to spend time in its big-hearted, dad-joke...Tuesday August 20 2019 - Saturday August 24 2019
-
Film
Time Out Croatia presents British Music Film Week: Amy
Anyone with a beating heart will be forgiven for allowing it to break during this unflinching and thoughtful account of the life and death of the soul singer Amy Winehouse. A shattering and sensitive documentary, it's directed by Asif Kapadia, the British...Wednesday August 21 2019
-
Film
Time Out Croatia presents British Music Film Week: Rocketman
Taking the old-fashioned highs of an MGM musical and pairing them with the deep lows of an addiction drama, ‘Rocketman’ is a turbo-charged rock fantasia that pushes hard against the boundaries of the medium as it zips through the first four decades of...Thursday August 22 2019
-
Film
Time Out Croatia presents British Music Film Week: Bohemian Rhapsody
The afterlife has rarely been quiet for Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died young in 1991 after a flurry of late-life creativity. First came ‘Wayne’s World’, with Mike Myers head-banging along to Queen’s 1975 hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Then came a...Friday August 23 2019