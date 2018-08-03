Set 2km (1.25 miles) south of town, Aurora was opened just as war was breaking out in May 1991. It has spanned many trends in dance music and hosted almost every known domestic DJ, plus international monikers. The first floor, containing a cocktail bar, steakhouse and pool tables, is open by day; after 11pm the second level swings into action: three dancefloors, an open-air palm-fringed area, six bars, pool and a chill-out lounge zone, all open till 4am. Carl Cox, Laurent Garnier and Roger Sanchez have all spun here. Expect foam parties, retro nights, R&B and hip hop, and a crowd of anything up to 3,500.