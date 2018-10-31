Dìa De Los Muertos

Impressive production values and leading tech house DJ Dennis Cruz at Mexican-style Day Of The Dead

Promoters of this party, BSH Events, are responsible for some of Zagreb's most ambitious dance music-soundtracked parties, including the recent Zagreb Sunset Sessions. Production values are key to this crew and as their Halloween night also coincides with their fifth birthday, you can bet they're going to pull out all the stops in transforming Lauba for this Mexican-style Day Of The Dead event. House music will be the order of the day, coming from a team of local talent plus special guest Dennis Cruz. Hailing from Spain, Cruz splits his time between DJing and productyion. He has recorded for Hot Creations and Moon Harbour and is currently the biggest selling artist in Beatport's tech house field.