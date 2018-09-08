Eddy Ramich

Clubs, House, disco and techno Masters , Out of the Centre Saturday September 8 2018
Veteran Zagreb DJ plays an extended all night set at one of the city's best spots for underground house and techno

Eddy Ramich has been DJing in and around Croatia's capital city Zagreb for a long time. His sound is one that's based in soulful house and deep house, a distinctly more American influence than many of the younger DJs now playing in the city. This swinging sound, sometimes in debt to people like Masters At Work, has seen Ramic be invited to play at many of the top festivals in Dalmatia, including Dimensions in Pula and Suncebeat in Tisno. 

Venue name: Masters
Address: Maksimirska 132
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 9am-1am, Fri-Sat 9am-4am, Sun 9am-midnight
Transport: Tram 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Ravnice
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/masters.zagreb
