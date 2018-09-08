Veteran Zagreb DJ plays an extended all night set at one of the city's best spots for underground house and techno

Eddy Ramich has been DJing in and around Croatia's capital city Zagreb for a long time. His sound is one that's based in soulful house and deep house, a distinctly more American influence than many of the younger DJs now playing in the city. This swinging sound, sometimes in debt to people like Masters At Work, has seen Ramic be invited to play at many of the top festivals in Dalmatia, including Dimensions in Pula and Suncebeat in Tisno.