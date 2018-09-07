Goulash Disko Warm Up

Warm up party for the intimate, beach side Goulash Disko Festival

A taste of Croatia's unique and intimate Goulash Disko Festival for those who can't attend or those gearing up for the event. Master's terrace will be open from 8pm on the night so organisers invite party people to come early and leave late. Music on the night comes from Fourmï Rouz, who originates from the island of Mauritius and who blends traditional elements alongside a forward thinking fusion mindset. Accompanying him will be the eclectic Jarunsky, both of whom will also feature at the main festival.