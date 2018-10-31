Halloween Beer Pong

'Neolithic' fun and games at this favourite student venue

'Everyone already knows the most famous amateur Neolithic student sport!' says cult venue KSET, who are beloved by students of every kind, not just the Neolithic ones. This year they've decided to combine their Halloween party with a Beer Pong competition, offering the chance of much hilarity as costumed contestants compete against each other in this boozy battle. 32 teams will take part in a knockout competition, with each team required to submit a registration fee of 30 kuna and be comprised of at least two people. There will also be a disco section to the night, for dancing friends of the Neolithic competitors.