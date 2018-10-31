Party in the posh part of town with fellow Goth and indie rockers

This grungy Tuškanac club, set in one of the nicest neighbourhoods in town, has a worn-in feel and on Halloween offers a real alternative to much else happening in the city. Masked and costumed clubbers are definitely encouraged, although some visitors here may not always restrict themselves to Halloween for doing so, as Halloween Jabuka will have a distinctly Goth edge. In charge of the music on the evening is DJ End with the Discorrosion Party, who offer a soundtrack steeped in dark and spooky '80s and 90s sounds like The Sisters of Mercy, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Siouxie and the Banshees, David Bowie, Cabaret Voltaire, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Gary Numan, Joy Division, Killing Joke, Laibach, New Order, Nine Inch Nails, Bauhaus, Muse, Placebo, Marilyn Manson, Rammstein, Nick Cave, The Human League, Soft Cell, Ultravox, Visage, The Cult, Pixies and more.