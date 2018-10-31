Halloween Night

Underground dance music vibes for techno and house vampires

Depo Club this year hold a Halloween party that, like others, warmly welcomes clubbers coming in costume. Only, befitting of this venue, where underground dance music sounds are the regular soundtrack, the music on offer will cater to lovers of house, tech house and techno. Several Depo regulars get a chance to take control, each for an hour, including Igz b2b Foundate, Skols b2b FranK, Đarma b2b Dj Lima, Toxic b2b Kid, Fabian Jakopetz, MIIA and Katarina Ohalloran b2b Dach