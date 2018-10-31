Halloween Pirates Ball

Large, four roomed Halloween party

This large Halloween party at popular out-of-town-centre club Katran offers four rooms of music that will cater to most tastes. Fancy dress for attendees is not only warmly welcomed but advised, with a pirate theme being this year's suggested line to follow. Katran is usually frequented by students and working young persons. In the theatre, DJ Jurki & DJ DaDoo offer disco, pop, R&B and reggaeton. In the museum DJ Stanko Bondža plys a mashup, in Submarine DJ Frx plays house, hip hop and R&B while in the Hunting Lodge DJ Denna M plays rock.