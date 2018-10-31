Močvara Halloween Party

Zagreb's student population gets dressed up for the evening

What's sure to be a hit party with Zagreb's student population, this event takes place in the out-of-town-centre club Močvara where it is suggested that DJ Mario Kovač will supply a soundtrack that will include popular hits from the likes of ABBA, ZZ Top, Motörhead, Ramones, Michael Jackson, local music and unusual combinations. Fancy dress is strongly suggested and traditionally most attendees make the effort here. Costumes including 'witches, wizards, trolls, monsters, zombies, vampires, nurses, politicians and other mythological creatures' are the suggestions.