MSU Rooftop Sunset Session

The RNB Confusion massive return to the rooftop of the Museum of Contemporary Art for this spectacular party

This spectacular sunset rooftop session is held at Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art and welcomes several hundred partygoers. Announcing the end of summer holidays is not such a sad occassion in Zagreb as this also heralds the start of the city's clubbing season. The RNB Confusion crew take control at this session, offering hip hop beats and soulful vocals provided by DJ Indy and Dj Zrna, plus one of Zagreb's finest in the field, Bizzo.