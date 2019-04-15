Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

Eddie Izzard is one of England's best internationally recognised stand-up comedians. Five years ago he undertook the most extensive comedy tour ever, performing 'Force Majeure' in over 45 countries and in four different languages. Also known as an actor, writer and political activist, Izzard has declared his intention to move full time into politics in the immediate future. Before he does, he will undertake one final international tour. Entitled 'Wunderbar', the two-hour show will be full of stories and comments inspired by Izzard's surreal view of life, love, history and his theory of the universe. 'My new show is about everything from humans over the last 100,000 years to talking dogs and animal superheroes,' he is quoted as saying.