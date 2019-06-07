Angelin Preljoçaj: The Annunciation / La Stravaganza

World famous choreographer Angelin Preljoçaj returns to Zagreb

World famous choreographer Angelin Preljoçaj returns to Zagreb, this time to introduce two of his works into the permanent repertoire of the Croatian National Theatre. Born and raised in France, though of Balkan heritage, Angelin Preljoçaj was educated in classical ballet and draws from this medium greatly in his resolutely contemporary work. His spectacular pieces have been performed the world over, including 'La Stravaganza' (pictured) which uses immigration, time and America as its key themes. The other piece, 'The Annunciation', takes inspiration from one of the most significant moments within the Abrahamic religions, a source of inspiration to artists for many centuries.