Peter Pan

Dance, Ballet Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Wednesday April 17 2019 - Friday May 3 2019
The famous Croatia ballet version of the classic children's fairytale

A classic fairytale from the United Kingdom, the story of reluctant adolescent Peter Pan is here interpreted in ballet form to a score by one of Croatia's most famous composers of the 20th century, Bruno Bjelinski. Constructed as a ballet for children, this much-loved version is nevertheless a joy for those of any age and continues HNK Zagreb's dynamic programming which aims to make the national theatre accessible to all.

Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4888 488
Address: Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Varies according to the event
Transport: Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
Event website: https://www.hnk.hr/hr/balet/predstave/petar-pan/
    • Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
