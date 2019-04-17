Peter Pan
The famous Croatia ballet version of the classic children's fairytale
A classic fairytale from the United Kingdom, the story of reluctant adolescent Peter Pan is here interpreted in ballet form to a score by one of Croatia's most famous composers of the 20th century, Bruno Bjelinski. Constructed as a ballet for children, this much-loved version is nevertheless a joy for those of any age and continues HNK Zagreb's dynamic programming which aims to make the national theatre accessible to all.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|https://www.hnk.hr/hr/balet/predstave/petar-pan/
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
-
-
-
