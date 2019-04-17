The famous Croatia ballet version of the classic children's fairytale

A classic fairytale from the United Kingdom, the story of reluctant adolescent Peter Pan is here interpreted in ballet form to a score by one of Croatia's most famous composers of the 20th century, Bruno Bjelinski. Constructed as a ballet for children, this much-loved version is nevertheless a joy for those of any age and continues HNK Zagreb's dynamic programming which aims to make the national theatre accessible to all.