Dance, Ballet Croatian National Theatre , Rijeka Friday June 7 2019 - Thursday June 13 2019
Pulcinella & Apollo

The Rijeka Ballet has invited for these two ballets the collaboration of two greats. Italian choreographer Giovanni di Palma, who premiered his Pulcinella in 2017 in São Paulo offers a neoclassical take on the story of Pulcinella, his girlfriend Pimpinella and four friends. French choreographer Martin Chaix also lends a neoclassical style to Apollo, which tells the tale of the Greek god of music (pictured), who is visited by three Muses: Terpsichore, muse of dance and song; Polyhymnia, muse of mime and Calliope, muse of poetry. 

    • Croatian National Theatre 40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats