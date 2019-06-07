Pulcinella & Apollo

Two of Igor Stravinsky's classic ballets

The Rijeka Ballet has invited for these two ballets the collaboration of two greats. Italian choreographer Giovanni di Palma, who premiered his Pulcinella in 2017 in São Paulo offers a neoclassical take on the story of Pulcinella, his girlfriend Pimpinella and four friends. French choreographer Martin Chaix also lends a neoclassical style to Apollo, which tells the tale of the Greek god of music (pictured), who is visited by three Muses: Terpsichore, muse of dance and song; Polyhymnia, muse of mime and Calliope, muse of poetry.