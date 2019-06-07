Pulcinella & Apollo
Two of Igor Stravinsky's classic ballets
The Rijeka Ballet has invited for these two ballets the collaboration of two greats. Italian choreographer Giovanni di Palma, who premiered his Pulcinella in 2017 in São Paulo offers a neoclassical take on the story of Pulcinella, his girlfriend Pimpinella and four friends. French choreographer Martin Chaix also lends a neoclassical style to Apollo, which tells the tale of the Greek god of music (pictured), who is visited by three Muses: Terpsichore, muse of dance and song; Polyhymnia, muse of mime and Calliope, muse of poetry.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Verdijeva 5
Rijeka
51000
|Opening hours:
|8am-2pm Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm Sat (box office)
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2337534049850727
40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats
- Croatian National Theatre 40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats
- Croatian National Theatre 40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats
- Croatian National Theatre 40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats
- Croatian National Theatre 40 - 110 kuna, depending on seats