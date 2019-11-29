The Nutcracker

Dance, Ballet Croatian National Theatre , Zagreb Friday November 29 2019 - Saturday January 4 2020
The Nutcracker
© HNK Zagreb

Time Out says

The seasonal favourite at HNK Zagreb

Zagreb audiences first saw the Nutcracker in the early 1920s, and since 1970 it has become a permanent repertoire of the national ballet stage. This version of The Nutcracker will be choreographed and directed by world-renowned ballet artist Vladimir Malakhov, who has already staged the popular Swan Lake with the Croatian National Theatre ballet ensemble. Tchaikovsky’s magical masterpiece may now be more than a century old, but it remains the world's most frequently performed ballet and a firm family favourite at Christmas time. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Croatian National Theatre
Venue website: www.hnk.hr/en
Venue phone: +385 1 4888 488
Address: Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske

Dates And Times