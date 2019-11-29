The Nutcracker
The seasonal favourite at HNK Zagreb
Zagreb audiences first saw the Nutcracker in the early 1920s, and since 1970 it has become a permanent repertoire of the national ballet stage. This version of The Nutcracker will be choreographed and directed by world-renowned ballet artist Vladimir Malakhov, who has already staged the popular Swan Lake with the Croatian National Theatre ballet ensemble. Tchaikovsky’s magical masterpiece may now be more than a century old, but it remains the world's most frequently performed ballet and a firm family favourite at Christmas time.
Details
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.hnk.hr/en
|Venue phone:
|+385 1 4888 488
|Address:
|
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
Dates And Times
-
- Croatian National Theatre 90 - 160 kuna, depending on seats
-
