The seasonal favourite at HNK Zagreb

Zagreb audiences first saw the Nutcracker in the early 1920s, and since 1970 it has become a permanent repertoire of the national ballet stage. This version of The Nutcracker will be choreographed and directed by world-renowned ballet artist Vladimir Malakhov, who has already staged the popular Swan Lake with the Croatian National Theatre ballet ensemble. Tchaikovsky’s magical masterpiece may now be more than a century old, but it remains the world's most frequently performed ballet and a firm family favourite at Christmas time.