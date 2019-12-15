The Nutcracker

The world's most popular ballet, performed by the renowned Ukranian Classical Ballet

Extended to a three-night run due to the huge demand for tickets, this show will see the world-renowned Ukrainian Classical Ballet perform the most popular ballet in the world. A true seasonal favourite, this magical tale is set on Christmas Eve, its wonderfully imaginative story popular with all generations, especially children. The musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is absolutely timeless. The Ukrainian Classical Ballet performed this ballet more than 70 times in 2018 and know it inside out, its choreography undertaken by famous choreographer, ballet master and winner of numerous awards and international recognitions, Valery Petrovich Kovtun.