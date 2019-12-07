The Nutcracker
The magical Christmas classic returns
Based on the fantastic fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann and with a timeless score by Tchaikovsky, this is the last of the three great ballets by the famous composer. Internationally-recognised Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia has reinterpreted the classic, his new version holding elegant set and costume designs and a dose of humour. With the assistance of HNK Ivan Zajc Rijeka's ballet ensemble, De Candia creates a new world somewhere between reality and dream, in which the invisible becomes visible and the dream becomes reality.
|https://hnk-zajc.hr/en/calendar/
|Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc
Verdijeva 5
Rijeka
51000
- Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc 40/50/60/70/80/90/100/110 kuna
