Dance, Ballet Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc , Rijeka Saturday December 7 2019 - Monday December 23 2019
The Nutcracker
© Davor Zunic

The magical Christmas classic returns

Based on the fantastic fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann and with a timeless score by Tchaikovsky, this is the last of the three great ballets by the famous composer. Internationally-recognised Italian choreographer Mauro de Candia has reinterpreted the classic, his new version holding elegant set and costume designs and a dose of humour. With the assistance of HNK Ivan Zajc Rijeka's ballet ensemble, De Candia creates a new world somewhere between reality and dream, in which the invisible becomes visible and the dream becomes reality.

Details
Event website: https://hnk-zajc.hr/en/calendar/
Venue name: Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc
Address: Verdijeva 5
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times