Tchaikovsky's late-period masterpiece and a Christmastime favourite

For their six performances in 2019 of seasonal favourite The Nutcracker, the ballet ensemble of the Croatian National Theatre Osijek will reconstruct the version first performed in 1970 by the ballet ensemble of HNK Zagreb. This 1970 version, directed by famous Ukranian choreographer Waczlaw Orlykowski, has inspired many subsequent performances of the classic ballet in Croatia. The magical Christmas story remains one of the world's best-loved ballets and is a cheering favourite for all generations.