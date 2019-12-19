Time Out Croatia magazine
Time Out Croatia
Croatia 2019
The world has gone chequerboard crazy for Croatia since the World Cup, and really, who can blame them? There's lots to get excited about. For a start, you have over 1800km of coastline and 1200 islands to choose from - all breathtakingly beautiful, of course. But, as we explore in this issue, Croatia has just as much to offer inland. Craving sun, sea and spas? Lošinj is our top pick for 2019, an island resort where you can really unwind and enjoy your time out.
Croatia 2018
We've packed all the amazing stuff that's happening in Croatia into issue fourteen of our annual visitors' guide. We look at ten years of poster artwork from Zagreb's legendary club Močvara and check out the overlooked Eastern Croatia - in particular, Vukovar, Ilok and Vinkovci, and consider the country's best national parks for extreme sports. You'll also find hundreds of reviews for the best restaurants, bars, shops and hotels in Croatia.
Time Out Zagreb
Autumn/Winter 2019
Winter is coming. And it’s a good thing you’re in Zagreb for it. The capital turns Christmas-crazy in December and there’s few places (other than Lapland, maybe) where you’ll find quite as much festive buzz than Zagreb. Decked out in little wooden- roofed stalls and miles of twinkly fairy lights, the sheer scale of the winter extravaganza can be overwhelming, but don’t worry – we’ve sorted out the festive treats from the Christmas turkeys in our Advent guide.
Spring/Summer 2019
At last, the sun is here – and so is your mammoth guide to Zagreb! The city vibrates with life in spring and summer with every kind of outdoor festival you can imagine. Zagreb's calendar is bursting with world-class events, too – like INmusic, a firm favourite for indie rock fans, Animafest film festival and another stellar season at the Croatian National Theatre. When the dog days of summer strike, leave town on a day trip to a national park or hop on a tram to one of Zagreb’s relaxing waterside locations - we'll show you where.
Time Out Rijeka
Autumn/Winter 2019
This magazine is packed with seriously good events to keep you warm throughout the season - including our autumn and winter highlights of the Rijeka 2020 Capital of Culture programme. Discover everything Rijeka has to offer in our 88-page guide, packed with essential information and insider's knowledge.
Carnival 2019
Drinking, dancing and pagan beasts... Join thousands of revellers at Croatia’s biggest street part! More than just a costumed jamboree, bellringers known as Zvončari parade a centuries-old route, drinking wine, clanging bells and making noise to scare off the evil spirits of winter and bring on the new cycle of spring. We meet the people who make the carnival happen, from the costume designers to the DJs and the horn-headed Halubajska bellringers. Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture is all about diversity so join the parade and let your freak flag fly.
Rijeka 2018
The first edition of Time Out Rijeka is your essential guide to the best bars, finest restaurants, coolest shops and must-see sights in the 2020 European Captial of Culture.
In this issue, we look at the history of the carnival, discover ten essential bands from Rijeka, take a literary journey of the city and an alternative tour of its most unusual landmarks. You'll also find dozens more interviews, features and reviews of the very best Rijeka has to offer.
Time Out Istria
Istria 2019
It's hard to overstate the magic of Istria. Sandwiched between Croatia, Slovenia and Italy, legions of artists and writers have drawn inspiration from this beautiful peninsula, defined by its mist-shrouded hilltops and rugged beaches. A mash-up of Balkan and Italian influences, you'll see it everywhere from the buildings you visit to the food on your plate. Istria always looks outwards – whether it's stargazing or hosting world-famous music festivals, this is the Croatian coast at its most bohemian.