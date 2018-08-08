©Brač Film Festival

Outdoor film festival over three days and nights at the summer stage

Brač's film festival offers three days and nights of outdoor cinema for all ages. Screenings for children start at 11am with The Incredible Story Of The Giant Pear, Red Dog: True Blue and Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa being shown this year. The feature length films begin at 21.30 and this year include 2018 Croatian film Alexsi, Custody and Out of the Woods. The festival's sidebar program includes workshops, lectures, exhibitions and after parties and there are screenings of short films too, the programme of which is a platform for young filmmakers and students from film academies.