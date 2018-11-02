Filmharmonic: three greats Chaplin, Lloyd, Keaton

Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra soundtrack three icons of silent cinema

In this ambitious and much loved annual project presented by Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and Zagreb Film Festival, the orchestra soundtrack cinema works at the city's Kino Europa venue. For this year's edition they do so to short films from the three biggest comic names of the silent era; Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Charlie Chaplin's classic early comedy 'Easy Street' (1917) shows our hero as a tramp who becomes a policeman. Slapstick hilarity ensues. 'One Week' (1920), Buster Keaton's similarly classic solo debut is the tale of two newlyweds who receive a build-it-yourself house as a wedding gift. The movie reaches its climax when, after Keaton is forced to move it, the house becomes perilously stuck on railroad tracks. The Harold Lloyd film, 'Get Out and Get Under,' aka My Beautiful Automobile (1920), shows Lloyd as a man devoted to his car and the love of his life, played by his real life wife Mildred Davis. Sadly for Lloyd, the car does not seem to be as faithful to him as he is to it. There will be six performances of the 74 minute show occurring over three days. Each performance contains the same three films and soundtrack.