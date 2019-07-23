An international film festival and five-day party all in one, Motovun Film Festival is held in the beautiful Venetian town of Motovun, 270m above sea level. International and ex-Yu films are screened at a number of pop-up cinemas both indoors and out; screenings take place from early morning until around 2am. Directors from around the world compete for the prestigious Propeler Award, and interactive events involving film experts and staff take place around Motovun for those wishing for a little in-depth insight.