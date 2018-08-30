Motovun in Zagreb

International film festival Motovun hold their season finale in Zagreb, showing a spotlight on a crop of new films from all over the world. On Thursday August 30 they will show 2017 film Matar a Jesús (Killing Jesus), a drama centred around a family's search for truth and justice after its patriarch is murdered. On Friday August 31 the brutal and disturbing Danish gangster movie Holiday is shown. On Saturday September 1, it's Stephen Loveridge's painstaking Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. documentary about his former college mate, Sri Lankan-British rapper known as M.I.A Both were documentary makers when they first met and the film is comprised of years worth of footage filmed by Maya herself. On Sunday September 2 we have Polish director Andrzej Jakimowski's Pewnego razu w listopadzie (Once Upon a Time in November), a drama with socio-political themes which depicts a mother and her adult son evicted from their flat and their struggles to remain safe thereafter.

On Thursday September 6 it's the Swedish crime drama Måste Gitt (A Hustler's Diary), the frequently funny film telling the tale of a petty criminal and wannabe actor who drops his diary. On Friday September 7, a film that has been described as a modern Argentinian masterpiece. El Ángel (The Angel) tells the real life story of criminal-turned-murderer Carlitos Robledo Puch, a beautiful 17 year old who in 1980 was famously convicted of a litany of crimes including 11 murders, attempted murder, 17 robberies, rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping. He remains Argentina's longest serving prisoner.

On Saturday September 8, Croatian film Srbenka: Digging the Dirt is a documentary about peer violence toward children of different nationality within the country. The film won the special jury award of 2018's Motovun Film Festival and the screening will be preceded by a discussion with its writer Nebojša Slijepčević. The programme concludes on Sunday September 9 with German music documentary B-Movie: Lust & Sound in West-Berlin 1979-1989, a fast-paced collage of mostly unreleased film and TV footage examining the creative cultural decade in Berlin before the fall of Communism, starting with punk and ending with the rave revolution. All films will be subtitled in Croatian.