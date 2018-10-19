One Take Film Festival

Three nights of films all shot in one take

This unique festival and competition celebrates one-shot movies; that is, films shot without cutting from start to finish, an incredible feat that's tricky to master. The programme this year consists of 32 films from 21 countries, 28 of which are short films and 4 of which are full length feature films. There are side programmes to the competition entries, such as Almost One, whose films do not meet strict competition criteria. There's a retrospective of Norwegian filmmaker, director and screenwriter Erik Poppe, the competition program from London's One Shot Movie Competition and an exhibition containing the works of five Croatian authors: Vlasta Žanić, Antun Maračić, Sandro Đukić, Marko Marković and Branko Cerovac. Croatian film director Damir Cucic is showcased and the festival programme also includes the screening of four films by French filmmaker Muriel Montini, to be held in the exhibition area of ​​the City of Zagreb's Centre for Visual Arts. Entrance to all of the screenings is free and the main programme takes place at the city's Kino Europa venue.