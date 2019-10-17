Organized by the Student Cultural Centre of the University of Rijeka and non-profit organization Filmaktiv, STIFF (Student international film festival Rijeka) is an international film festival dedicated to student films. Launched in 2014, the festival attempts to bring the very best student film productions from all over the world and present them in Rijeka, hopefully inspiring local audiences, especially Rijeka's sizeable student body, from where it's hoped the next generation of filmmakers will come. As well as inspiring young future filmmakers of the region, the festival is also a catalyst in the development of the local film and video industry. The city of Rijeka has in recent times regained its position as a favoured filming location, not least in the hit TV show 'Novine'.