The main regional showcase for documentary films, with an international range of the best contemporary work, and prizes for the best submissions. Showcasing over a hundred films, this thought-provoking film fest engages with a broad range of subjects: human rights, the environment, war and political conflicts, identity and sexuality are common themes. Prizes are awarded in numerous categories: official sections include Biography Dox, Musical Globe, Happy Dox, Controversial Dox, Masters of Dox, State of Affairs, Teen Dox and ADU Dox. The winning films are re-screened on the last day of the festival.