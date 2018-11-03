Just outside Motovun at Kaldir, the Benvenuti family of Livio, Albert and Nikola grow three grape varieties, Istrian Malvasia, Teran and Muscat, on south-facing vineyards. This sandy soil produces a honey, fruity wine, best sampled when aged in the barrel for 18 months to create Muscat or Malvasia San Salvatore. But Benvenuti is not only about wine sampling – the villa here is hired out to discerning guests, the fireplace roaring in winter, the pool surrounded by sunloungers in summer. At least half a dozen guests may stay at any one time, making this the perfect choice for a getaway celebration with friends or family, wine essential to the party, of course.