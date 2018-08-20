© Hotel President Pantovčak

The President, which opened late 2008, is a beautiful boutique hotel built specifically for the community it inhabits – guests of ritzy businessmen and embassies in the vicinity of this posh street that's a ten-minute walk uphill from Britanski trg with its outdoor market and weekend antique stands. Designed by the owner/architect, who's the son of an art critic, the interior is a combination of old and new. The walls and floors are all teak. The furniture is designer-chic with Persian throw rugs and centuries-old trunks and tables scattered artfully about. The paintings and sculptures come from the owner's collection and are sprinkled throughout the rooms, which are variously equipped with two-person jacuzzi baths, LCD TVs, Wi-Fi, silk-cotton linens and ceiling-to-floor windows looking from the hotel onto the terraces and into the wooded park. Looking from the lobby, across the café, and through wall-sized windows, it feels as if you were in a tree house with a drop-off, infinite view of the forest. The restaurant – with retractable and sliding windows so that the forest-side wall disappears for morning coffee or evening summer breezes – stocks caviar, champagne and fine cheeses.