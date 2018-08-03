Stay at the Hotel Zora and you can take advantage of a whole range of attractions. A complex of nine interlinked low-rise buildings, set in pine forest, Zora features a glass-domed seaside heated pool area with underground pampering rooms and a roof that opens when the sun’s out or stays closed if you want to swim beneath the stars. There are also three tennis courts, beach volleyball, mini-golf and a café-bar with a lovely sea-facing terrace. You can rent almost anything, from jet-skis to paddle boats, and bicycles to banana boats.