Rijeka hotel guide

Moored on Rijeka’s city-centre waterfront, this Danish-built ship used to ferry Swedes from Stockholm to the Kvarner islands before seeing action during the Siege of Dubrovnik in the 1990s. Her sailing days over, the former Kronprinsessan Ingrid was then moved from Mali Lošinj to here in Rijeka, where she was kitted out as a 35-room, three-star lodging with an extensive restaurant and 24-hour reception. A gym is planned for the near future.