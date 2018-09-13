Rijeka hotel guide
Despite two four-star venues, the Bonavia and the Jadran, the range of accommodation in Rijeka is increasingly apartment based. A short drive down the coast, the complex of Novi Spa Hotels & Resort provides first-class luxury. Also, about 20 minutes outside of Rijeka, in the preserved old town of Kastav, the Kukiriku has lodging above its excellent restaurant.
RECOMMENDED: Great things to do in Rijeka.
Hotel Bonavia Plava Laguna
Rijeka’s classiest option is a modern business hotel with a spa and gym. Sauna cabins and massage and beauty treatments have also been introduced. The 120 rooms are tastefully done out, the in-house Kamov restaurant is one of the best in town, and the terrace café overlooks the city.
Hotel Continental
Upgraded to a three-star after a renovation in 2008, the central Continental is in a bulky 100-year-old structure overlooking the canal. It’s a nice view, though the square below tends to fill with noisy teens when it’s not a school night, so a rear window can be better. Reasonably priced, comfortable and convenient.
Hotel Jadran
Jadran contains 66 nicely fitted rooms in an enviable shoreside location. Set by Rijeka’s first stretch of swimmable sea with its own stop on the No.1 bus route east of town in Pećine, the Jadran (‘Adriatic’) has been a spot for bathing since it opened in 1914. There’s a supplement charged for sea-facing rooms. Half and full-board deals are available.
Neboder
If you’re looking for a cheapie in town and the Continental is full, come to the aptly named 14-floor ‘Skyscraper’ by the flyover. Following renovations a few years ago it now has an underground car park and café. The wonderful Socialist-era lobby has, sadly, been replaced by something more modern - while the rooms remain adequate.
Botel Marina
Moored on Rijeka’s city-centre waterfront, this Danish-built ship used to ferry Swedes from Stockholm to the Kvarner islands before seeing action during the Siege of Dubrovnik in the 1990s. Her sailing days over, the former Kronprinsessan Ingrid was then moved from Mali Lošinj to here in Rijeka, where she was kitted out as a 35-room, three-star lodging with an extensive restaurant and 24-hour reception. A gym is planned for the near future.
Youth Hostel Rijeka
Opened in 2006, the former Villa Kozulić is a modern, 61-bed youth hostel, the first in town. Well sited in Pećine, east of town by the sea on the No.2 bus route, the YHA offers standard dorm beds and three doubles in the attic, all with breakfast included, a snip for the price and location. Open all year and with 24-hour reception.