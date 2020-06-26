The Tobogan Festival is a vibrant two-week programme that draws children into the summer sunshine for outdoor performances and activities. It's most spectacular event is the opening parade, which is second only to Rijeka Carnival in how it commandeers the city centre in a visually stunning manner. Last year a procession of giant insect models made their way down Rijeka's Korzo, the streets lined with smiling families, with street performers like fire breathers, acrobats and mime artists also taking part. This year's opening event occurs on June 26. Thereafter, there will be a two week period of activities and performance that take place in Rijeka's parks, including interactive art events, dance performances and classes and puppet shows.