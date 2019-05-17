Queer Zagreb unpacks the struggles and pleasures of what it means to be here and queer. This year's event dedicates a series of programmes to make the clitoris more visible, including an outdoor clitoris-flower installation by Maja Subotic Susak and I've Peručić and a workshop on creating a 3D model of the clitoris. Stand-out shows and exhibitions include an opening performance by dancer Joshua Monten, a party night at the MSU with Zdenko Kovačiček and Greenhouse Blues Band and 'Shunga: Erotic Dreams and the Edo Period' at the Meštrović Pavilion, showcasing a hundred woodcuts from the Edo period with a talk by the curator of the British Museum, Stuart Frost.