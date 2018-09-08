The neat and centrally located Image of War Photography Museum collects some of the most vivid and often harrowing photographs taken during Croatia's War of Independence 1991 – 1995. It shows several aspects of the period; images of soldiers sit next to those of civilians caught up in the conflict, the work of well-known photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak hangs alongside images captured by members of the public (and shared through the crowdfunding campaign’s social media pages). Their motto is "War belongs in a museum" and their goal is to promote the importance peace and raise awareness of the destructiveness which war brings to all affected sides.