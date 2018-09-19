Two floored exhibition of war photographs taken during Croatia's War Of Independence 1991 – 1995

Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the new Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part, but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.