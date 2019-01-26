ABOP meets Positive

Bleary electronica and techno from live instrumentalists. Zagreb's homegrown heroes ABOP (which, tellingly, stands for 'After je bolji od partyja' or 'After is Better than the Party') specialise in the kind of psychedelically-tinged groove, electro and funk that captures both the giddy thrill of clubbing and the comfortable yet also slightly deranged vibes of the afterparty. This is the first big event at the new Positive Brewery, a warehouse space with a taproom and capacious outdoor terrace.