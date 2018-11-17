Underground deep house allnighter that will stretch well into the following ady

One of Zagreb's most reliable all night underground dance music clubs, SoundFactory hosts some marvellous extended sessions that frequently stretch well into the daylight hours of the next day. This instance of Abyss should be one of them. Guest DJs on the occasion include Andrej Laseech, a producer and DJ based in Pula who is inspired by an American deep house sound and who has published several EPs. Also appearing is the more techno-edged Jan Kinčl, one of Croatia's best electronic music exports of recent years thanks to his Jan Kinčl & Regis Kattie (pictured) recordings which combine techno and jazz. At this date, Kinčl will be appearing as a solo DJ performer. Completing the line up is Matija Duić, another experienced Zagreb-based DJ with excellent taste, who is originally from Zadar.