French ethno-electro duo return to Croatia

Combining techno, electro and acid house basslines with traditional, religious and folk melodies of North African and Middle Eastern inspiration, Acid Arab are a DJ and producer collective who are now stepping out onto the live stage. The group's founding duo, Hervé Caravalho and Guido Minisky, were a hit at last year's world cuisine and world music festival, Porto Etno, in Rijeka, but this will be their debut show in the Croatian capital. To date, they have released the 'Acid Arab Collections' compilation, the 'Djazirat El Maghreb EP' and' the debut artist album 'Musique de France', working with renowned vocalists and musicians such as Kenzi Bourras, Rizan Said, Sofiane Saidi and Rachid Taha. This appearance is in support of their second artist album 'Jdid', which displays a distinct influence of rai music, thanks to the now permanent inclusion of great Algerian keyboardist Kenzi Bourras in the band. The album is released on October 18.